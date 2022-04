K’aun Green, 20, was shot by San Jose, California, police after he tried to defend himself from a gunman. Police arrived on the scene and mistook him for the attacker. Green was shot several times after cops saw him back out of a local taqueria holding a ghost gun, KTVU reports. However, the officers arriving at the scene were unaware that Green was actually the “hero” who defended himself and saved other patrons from the gunman.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO