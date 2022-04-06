Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool
I'm wish women didnt ignore red flags or have such a savior complex. Im sure he was trash from day 1. So sad and unnecessary 💔
I don’t get it. She was stabbed multiple times the day before then the next day she went to swimming lessons? What about the open wounds in the water? Why was that her priority? Why didn’t she call the police!!!
I was in a violent relationship and at times I thought he was going to kill me. He was so jealous and controlling. I'm so grateful that I was able to get out of that relationship. I stayed with him for years because I was to afraid to leave. My heart and prayers are with the family and friends of this young lady.
