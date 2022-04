B-Side is one of those places that you’ll kick yourself for not getting to sooner. It’s a tiny little cafe on a Capitol Hill street corner with a handful of tables, a bright interior, and really delicious breakfasts. Come here for excellent egg sandwiches with Beecher’s cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and pickled daikon, or thick toast topped with peanut butter labneh, concord grape compote, and banana crumble. Pick something up to-go before work or stay a while and fill your people-watching quota for the week.

