The journey of Springfield’s first-ever Pride Parade is a coming out story

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride month this year will take on a new significance in Springfield. For the first time, Springfield will host a Pride Parade.

Surrounded by organizers, Springfield City Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made the announcement Tuesday at city hall.

Springfield will host a Pride Parade and festival on June 4, 2022. The parade is being organized by Springfield native and founder of the Springfield Pride Parade non-profit organization Taurean Bethea. For Bethea this event is personal.

“What made me come out at 33-years-old was actually the rise in depression and suicide in the community,” said Taurean Bethea. “So I decided to actually come out in support of the youth going through tough times.”

Even in a socially progressive state like Massachusetts, LGBTQ+ youth disproportionately struggle with mental health. They also disproportionately make up the homeless population in the Commonwealth. While the Pride Parade will serve as a celebration, it’ll also raise public health awareness.

“As youth come out you know they struggle with connections within their home and things of that nature. So we’d like to make sure they have the resources so they can actually thrive,” said Bethea.

The Springfield Pride organization will act as a connecting point for young people in the LGBTQ+ plus community. Bethea hopes the parade and festival will show those struggling to come out, that just like the organization’s slogan – it’s okay to ‘Be You, Be Proud, Be True.’

“[I want] to give those kids the vision that we have their back,” said Bethea.

The parade will start at 10 am on STCC’s campus – and then head down State Street. It’ll end at Court Square where a festival will take place. You can visit Springfieldprideparade.org to learn more about the event. The organization is also actively pursuing sponsors.

