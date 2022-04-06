ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

The journey of Springfield’s first-ever Pride Parade is a coming out story

By Don Shipman
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUS5p_0f0bWaGO00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride month this year will take on a new significance in Springfield. For the first time, Springfield will host a Pride Parade.

Springfield’s first pride parade celebrates LGBTQ+

Surrounded by organizers, Springfield City Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made the announcement Tuesday at city hall.

Springfield will host a Pride Parade and festival on June 4, 2022. The parade is being organized by Springfield native and founder of the Springfield Pride Parade non-profit organization Taurean Bethea. For Bethea this event is personal.

“What made me come out at 33-years-old was actually the rise in depression and suicide in the community,” said Taurean Bethea. “So I decided to actually come out in support of the youth going through tough times.”

Even in a socially progressive state like Massachusetts, LGBTQ+ youth disproportionately struggle with mental health. They also disproportionately make up the homeless population in the Commonwealth. While the Pride Parade will serve as a celebration, it’ll also raise public health awareness.

“As youth come out you know they struggle with connections within their home and things of that nature. So we’d like to make sure they have the resources so they can actually thrive,” said Bethea.

The Springfield Pride organization will act as a connecting point for young people in the LGBTQ+ plus community. Bethea hopes the parade and festival will show those struggling to come out, that just like the organization’s slogan – it’s okay to ‘Be You, Be Proud, Be True.’

“[I want] to give those kids the vision that we have their back,” said Bethea.

The parade will start at 10 am on STCC’s campus – and then head down State Street. It’ll end at Court Square where a festival will take place. You can visit Springfieldprideparade.org to learn more about the event. The organization is also actively pursuing sponsors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

Related
WWLP

Holyoke to raise Ukrainian flag above City Hall

Holyoke city officials will gather today with Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church from Ludlow to raise the Ukrainian Flag at Holyoke City Hall to demonstrate solidarity with the people caught in the middle of the Russian invasion.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Racism#Lgbtq#Commonwealth#The Pride Parade#Springfield Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy