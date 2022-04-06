ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, UT

Huge West Haven fire prompts multi-agency response

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are investigating the cause of a massive fire that engulfed a West Haven shed Tuesday afternoon.

A woman driving by the shed saw smoke and called 911 around 6:30 p.m. The only person home at the time was “a kid” who tried to remove a car from the shed when he noticed the fire, officials told ABC4.

    Courtesy: Weber Fire District
    Courtesy: Weber Fire District
    Courtesy: Weber Fire District
    Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Weber Fire arrived on the scene but due to the location of the shed, they had to use a truck to drive through a field with the hose in order to reach the flames.

Weber County Sherriff’s Office, Roy Fire Department, South Ogden Ambulance, North Davis Fire District, the Clinton City Fire Department Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District all responded to the fire.

Officials say the fire’s large size was due to the structure and was hard to control due to the location and the heavy winds which fueled the flames.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what the cost of the estimated damage of the fire is.

