Sports

'I knew I could play a bit', Finch emerges from lean T20 spell

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 6 (Reuters) - Australia captain Aaron Finch said he never doubted his batting form would return after his first half century in 14 Twenty20 internationals drove an inexperienced side to victory over Pakistan.

Finch's 55 runs from 45 balls helped Australia overhaul Pakistan's 162-8 in Lahore on Tuesday to finish the multi-format tour on a high with a victory by three wickets.

"I knew I could play a bit," the 35-year-old said.

"I always had confidence, I always had faith. It's one of those things that you go through, some lean patches at times. Everyone can seem to panic, and as people get older people panic a little bit quicker."

Finch was one of only three players from the Australia team that won the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year to play in the match after COVID-19 infections, injuries and the resting of players weakened the squad.

Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Dwarshuis and Cameron Green were all awarded their T20 debuts on Tuesday but it was paceman Nathan Ellis who caught the eye in his third match with 4-28.

"Super proud of a relatively inexperienced group, plenty of lessons learned," said Finch.

Finch's team will not have long to wait to defend the World Cup with the next edition set to take place in Australia in October and November.

The captain was unconcerned that the hosts have only six T20 internationals lined up before the tournament starts, given the experience in the squad when everyone is available.

"The majority of that group will still be together so we can still talk and strategise," he said. "I don't think that that's going to be a problem."

Australia won the test series 1-0 before going down 2-1 in the one-day international series and winning the single T20 match on their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

"It's been unbelievable, the spirit from both teams," said Finch. "It's been some really good tough cricket but just a wonderful tour to be a part of, to be honest."

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Sharif, frontrunner as next Pakistani PM, seen as 'can-do' administrator

ISLAMABAD, April 8 (Reuters) - Shehbaz Sharif, the person most likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister, is little known outside his home country but has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician. The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, is...
WORLD
Reuters

Korda recovering after surgery for blood clot in arm

April 8 (Reuters) - World number two Nelly Korda is recovering at home after having surgery for a blood clot in her arm, the 23-year-old American said on Friday. Korda began treatment for the clot last month after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida. read more.
SPORTS
