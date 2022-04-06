MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE EXPANDS IN WEST COUNTY

Kiera Grogan has announced that roadways are back open and there is 'no ongoing threat to the community.'. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently involved in an 'Active Situation' in Mills. That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the NCSD. As of now, the Sheriff's Office...
A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
We would like to congratulate Detective Rick Nalley on his retirement after 30 years of dedicated service to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and 37.5 years of law enforcement commitment to our communities. Detective Nalley obtained his military police position in the Air Force and then worked for the Aberdeen Police Department for 3.5 years before hiring on with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. In January of 2005, he transferred to the detective division where he is currently finishing out his career.
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody who they say confessed to shooting a man near Sapulpa. Deputies at the scene near South 161st West Ave and East 690 Rd told FOX23 that the victim’s wife and child came home and found him dead.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detectives have identified the deceased pedestrian involved in the fatal crash on US 79 as Venancio Jimenez-Alvarez, 31. Kentucky State Police Detectives were assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Office out of Louisville, Kentucky.
