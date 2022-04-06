MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE EXPANDS IN WEST COUNTY

We would like to congratulate Detective Rick Nalley on his retirement after 30 years of dedicated service to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and 37.5 years of law enforcement commitment to our communities. Detective Nalley obtained his military police position in the Air Force and then worked for the Aberdeen Police Department for 3.5 years before hiring on with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. In January of 2005, he transferred to the detective division where he is currently finishing out his career.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 20 DAYS AGO