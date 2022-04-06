ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital seeing drop off in COVID-19

By Elizabeth Holmes
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson says COVID-19 case numbers there have fallen off. The hospital says in mid-March, it reported its longest streak of no new COVID-19 patients....

Related
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,659,710 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 18, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,142 from the 1,658,568 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 1,159 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Health seeing more norovirus cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing an uptick in norovirus cases. Doctor Amy Mathers says this is unusual since norovirus “season” is usually from October to April and it doesn’t usually rise at this point. “Statistically, we’re back to sort of pre-pandemic norovirus...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Register Citizen

COVID hospitalizations drop in Connecticut

The state reported on Friday a slight drop in COVID hospitalizations, while the daily positivity rate rose slightly. The state said Friday that an additional 429 COVID cases had been identified out of 13,834 reported tests, for a positivity rate of 3.1 percent. That’s slightly higher than the 2.64 positivity...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC 29 News

Sentara Starr Hill Health Center hosts Healthy Thursdays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara’s Starr Hill Health Center and the Blue Ridge Health District are teaming up to keep people in Charlottesville healthy. The goal is to keep COVID-19 cases low, as well as keep overall wellness accessible for everyone. “We are a partner in the program, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges

While recreational marijuana is technically legal in Virginia, the path to purchasing it in stores is still a long way off. In February, Republicans in the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have allowed limited retail sales later this year. The state’s recreational market is scheduled to begin in 2024, but with a long […] The post Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones

Scott Durvin says he faced aggressive questioning from a Chesterfield County Police detective after his friend died of a drug overdose at the end of 2019. What he didn’t know at the time was that police had also begun secretly tracking his whereabouts by ordering Verizon Wireless to regularly ping his phone’s GPS and report […] The post Virginia police routinely use secret GPS pings to track people’s cell phones appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

2 New COVID-19 Deaths; Hospitalizations Drop to 30 Monday

The state announced 456 new COVID-19 cases Monday. On Monday, March 21, 2022, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 20. Today’s results include 44 people who tested positive by PCR test and 9 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 149 cases from Friday, March 18 (82 by PCR and 67 by antigen test); and 134 cases from Saturday, March 19 (100 by PCR and 34 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 20 new cases from Thursday, March 17 (17 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 162. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 911 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WITN

State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest point since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is at its lowest point since July. The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 832 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Monday. The last time cases were that low was on July 22nd when the number was 817.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC 29 News

Virginia Rent Relief Program set to end this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program could be shutting down as early as June. The program was responsible for keeping many in their homes throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “It is going to be an absolute surge in the amount of unlawful detainer for evictions that the court...
VIRGINIA STATE
