Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital seeing drop off in COVID-19

The state announced 456 new COVID-19 cases Monday. On Monday, March 21, 2022, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 20. Today’s results include 44 people who tested positive by PCR test and 9 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 149 cases from Friday, March 18 (82 by PCR and 67 by antigen test); and 134 cases from Saturday, March 19 (100 by PCR and 34 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 20 new cases from Thursday, March 17 (17 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 162. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 911 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO