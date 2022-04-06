Lang Elected as Next Neenah Mayor

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor. Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.

