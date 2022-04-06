ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Lang Elected as Next Neenah Mayor

By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEENAH, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Neenah has chosen their first new mayor in...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor makes first 2022 election endorsement

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has made his first City Council endorsement—Joanna Rauh for District 3. “Joanna Rauh has the common sense, passion, intelligence, listening skills and collaborative temperament needed to be a great city councilmember,” Liccardo told San José Spotlight. “Nobody juggles more than a working mom and she has proven she can master a big workload—a critical skill for serving District 3.”
SAN JOSE, CA
Miami Herald

Surfside voters oust mayor in first election after condo building collapse

Less than a year after the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, the town’s voters have ousted their mayor. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger was elected Tuesday to replace Mayor Charles Burkett, who came in third place in the election despite amassing the largest war chest of all candidates. In...
SURFSIDE, FL
Houston Chronicle

Montgomery to choose new mayor in May elections

The city of Montgomery will have a new leader at the helm in May after Mayor Sara Countryman chose not to seek re-election and made an unsuccessful bid for Montgomery County Judge earlier this month. Councilmembers Julie Davis and Byron Sanford have tossed their hats in the ring to fill...
MONTGOMERY, TX
KSLA

Mayor Tommy Chandler reflects on 1 year since being elected

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor. Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Mayoral candidate Cavalier Johnson plans focus on jobs and economic growth if elected

Mayoral candidate Cavalier Johnson said Monday that he will focus on “family-supporting jobs” and economic development to address the root causes of problems besetting Milwaukee. In a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, covering topics of interest to central city neighborhoods, Johnson, 35, said he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Monticello mayor elected as village trustee

MONTICELLO – Former Monticello Mayor Gordon Jenkins was elected to the village board during Tuesday’s elections. He polled 502 votes. His significant other, Rochelle Massey, was re-elected to the board, polling 513 votes. Incumbent Charles Sabatino lost his seat, garnering only 182 votes and newcomer Michael Greco also...
MONTICELLO, NY
New Jersey Globe

Paramus mayor won’t seek re-election

Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera will not seek re-election to a fourth term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed, setting up a hugely competitive mayoral race this fall in one of the state’s most historically competitive swing towns. Paramus Democrats are set to hold a screening committee meeting on Monday...
PARAMUS, NJ
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FL Radio Group

Mayor, Three Village Trustee Seats Up for Grabs in Penn Yan Elections

Today is Election Day in Penn Yan. Incumbent Mayor Leigh MacKerchar is being challenged by deputy mayor and village trustee Dan Condella. Seven residents are vying for three available seats on the village board. Ralph Senese, Rebecca Godbee, Daniel Irwin, Daniel Henries, Junior and Bruce Gleason along with incumbents Teresa Hoban and Norman Koek are the candidates.
PENN YAN, NY
Register Citizen

Rye Brook mayor-elect sets priorities, eager to work with Greenwich

Politics in Greenwich can sometimes be a blood sport. But for one of the town’s neighbors, the transition of power will be a simple one. The new mayor of the Village of Rye Brook — as of the beginning of April — is Jason Klein, who ran unopposed for the non-partisan position after longtime Mayor Paul Rosenberg did not seek a fourth term.
GREENWICH, CT
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Rayville re-elects Lewis for mayor

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Mayor Lewis has been re-elected mayor for the Town of Rayville. Lewis secured 67% of the votes. See full election results for all races in our region below.
RAYVILLE, LA
WCAX

Saranac Lake voters elect new mayor

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Residents of Saranac Lake have elected a new mayor. Republican James Williams got 599 votes, beating out Democrat Kelly Brunette by just 71 votes. Current Mayor Clyde Rabideau is retiring at the end of his term on March 31.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Newsday

LIers heading to polls in some villages to elect mayors, trustees, judges

Voters in some Long Island villages will go to the polls Tuesday to elect mayors, trustees and judges. In Hempstead, former village police officer Randy Stith, who resigned in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to forgery and petit larceny charges, is running against three other candidates to fill the trustee seat vacated by Waylyn Hobbs when he became mayor.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Click10.com

Surfside elects town’s first Orthodox Jewish mayor

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Voters elected Shlomo Danzinger on Tuesday to be Surfside’s first Orthodox Jewish mayor and Jeffrey “Jeff” Rose to be the town’s vice mayor. Danzinger beat Mayor Charles Burkett and Vice Mayor Tina Paul — the incumbents who responded to the June 24th Champlain Towers South collapse that killed 98 people.
SURFSIDE, FL

