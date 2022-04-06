Lang Elected as Next Neenah Mayor

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has made his first City Council endorsement—Joanna Rauh for District 3. “Joanna Rauh has the common sense, passion, intelligence, listening skills and collaborative temperament needed to be a great city councilmember,” Liccardo told San José Spotlight. “Nobody juggles more than a working mom and she has proven she can master a big workload—a critical skill for serving District 3.”
Less than a year after the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, the town’s voters have ousted their mayor. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger was elected Tuesday to replace Mayor Charles Burkett, who came in third place in the election despite amassing the largest war chest of all candidates. In...
KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios will host candidates for a Columbia mayoral forum Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Mayoral candidates include Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon. KOMU 8's Emily Spain will serve as moderator. Questions for the candidates will touch on trash collection,...
The city of Montgomery will have a new leader at the helm in May after Mayor Sara Countryman chose not to seek re-election and made an unsuccessful bid for Montgomery County Judge earlier this month. Councilmembers Julie Davis and Byron Sanford have tossed their hats in the ring to fill...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor. Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.
A conversation with a trash collector at a garage sale last summer was the moment that spurred Tanya Heath's decision to run for mayor. Learning about the lack of staff, low pay and poor treatment by some residents led the Missouri School of Journalism professor to want to have a direct hand in the change she wants to see in the community, she said.
Mayoral candidate Cavalier Johnson said Monday that he will focus on “family-supporting jobs” and economic development to address the root causes of problems besetting Milwaukee. In a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, covering topics of interest to central city neighborhoods, Johnson, 35, said he...
MONTICELLO – Former Monticello Mayor Gordon Jenkins was elected to the village board during Tuesday’s elections. He polled 502 votes. His significant other, Rochelle Massey, was re-elected to the board, polling 513 votes. Incumbent Charles Sabatino lost his seat, garnering only 182 votes and newcomer Michael Greco also...
Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera will not seek re-election to a fourth term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed, setting up a hugely competitive mayoral race this fall in one of the state’s most historically competitive swing towns. Paramus Democrats are set to hold a screening committee meeting on Monday...
Mayor Randall Woodfin has promised Birmingham police officers a raise in the city’s next fiscal year. “Officers are feeling a considerable amount of pressure over not being appreciated,” Woodfin said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which was attended by several “concerned” off-duty police officers. Woodfin...
When Stephen Shybunko decided not to run for mayor in Old Field — a position he has held for the last few months after the resignation of Bruce Feller — current trustee Tom Pirro stepped up to the plate. On March 15, the unopposed Pirro won the election...
Today is Election Day in Penn Yan. Incumbent Mayor Leigh MacKerchar is being challenged by deputy mayor and village trustee Dan Condella. Seven residents are vying for three available seats on the village board. Ralph Senese, Rebecca Godbee, Daniel Irwin, Daniel Henries, Junior and Bruce Gleason along with incumbents Teresa Hoban and Norman Koek are the candidates.
BALLSTON SPA – Political newcomer Frank Rossi Jr. won Tuesday’s special election for mayor, tallying 553 votes to Mayor Christine Fitzpatrick’s 498. In the race for a seat on the Board of Trustees, Rossi’s Republican running mate, Bernadette VanDeinse-Perez, bested Democrat Kamran Parwana, 610-440. A referendum...
Politics in Greenwich can sometimes be a blood sport. But for one of the town’s neighbors, the transition of power will be a simple one. The new mayor of the Village of Rye Brook — as of the beginning of April — is Jason Klein, who ran unopposed for the non-partisan position after longtime Mayor Paul Rosenberg did not seek a fourth term.
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Mayor Lewis has been re-elected mayor for the Town of Rayville. Lewis secured 67% of the votes. See full election results for all races in our region below.
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Residents of Saranac Lake have elected a new mayor. Republican James Williams got 599 votes, beating out Democrat Kelly Brunette by just 71 votes. Current Mayor Clyde Rabideau is retiring at the end of his term on March 31.
Voters in some Long Island villages will go to the polls Tuesday to elect mayors, trustees and judges. In Hempstead, former village police officer Randy Stith, who resigned in 2019 when he pleaded guilty to forgery and petit larceny charges, is running against three other candidates to fill the trustee seat vacated by Waylyn Hobbs when he became mayor.
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Voters elected Shlomo Danzinger on Tuesday to be Surfside’s first Orthodox Jewish mayor and Jeffrey “Jeff” Rose to be the town’s vice mayor. Danzinger beat Mayor Charles Burkett and Vice Mayor Tina Paul — the incumbents who responded to the June 24th Champlain Towers South collapse that killed 98 people.
