A Hudson Valley woman who was just weeks away from graduating, in hopes of becoming a teacher in the region, was killed near her college apartment. Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Putnam County was murdered near her college, SUNY Potsdam. The Hudson Valley native was a cellist in the school of music and was set to graduate this year. She hoped to become a teacher.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO