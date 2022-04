Gennadiy Golovkin will turn 40 on Friday and has boxed only one time in the past 30 months. The IBF middleweight champion therefore feels as though the last thing he should do is assess Ryota Murata based on the two upset defeats the Japanese star surprisingly suffered in May 2017 and October 2018. Golovkin has sparred against Murata, too, thus he is well aware that the WBA “super” middleweight champion is better than he showed when he lost a 12-round split decision to Hassan N’Dam and a 12-round unanimous decision to Rob Brant.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO