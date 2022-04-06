ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

 2 days ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities said that a motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle collision in Scottsdale on Tuesday night. Initial information indicates the driver left the roadway and crashed in the desert, according to the Scottsdale Police Department....

