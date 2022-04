WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nia Franklin was crowned Queen Azalea for this year’s Azalea Festival at Live Oak Pavilion Wednesday evening. The singer, actress, composer and performer earned a master’s in music composition from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. Franklin reflected on winning the Miss America 2019 title and her feelings of pride for being named Azalea Queen, “A lot of that started right here in North Carolina though, this is my home state.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO