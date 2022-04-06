Community Meeting for Proposed East Boston Cannabis Establishment

Worthington City Council on March 21 voted to accept a $345,479 grant from the Ohio Department of Development to put toward an upcoming sewer project as infrastructure costs have risen. This money is expected to be used to offset the costs associated with upgrading the Northbrook sewer line that runs between High Street and the Northbrook subdivision in the southern part of Worthington, according to Assistant City Manager Robyn Stewart. ...

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO