ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Community Meeting for Proposed East Boston Cannabis Establishment

boston.gov
 2 days ago

There will be a community meeting for a proposed cannabis establishment...

www.boston.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Caught in Southie

New Hotel Proposed for C Street in South Boston

Universal Hub is reporting that developers have filed plans with the Boston Planning and Development Agency to build a six-story, 74-room boutique hotel at 330 C Street. The $26.8 million dollar project would be replacing a run-down old one-story repair garage and the proposed hotel will not have parking. No...
BOSTON, MA
KCBD

Idalou ISD holding $16M bond proposal community meeting Tuesday

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A community meeting to present the $16.1 million capital improvements bond for a new Athletic Complex in Idalou will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting is in the library at Idalou ISD. Everyone in the Idalou ISD district is invited to...
IDALOU, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Boston Globe

Immigrant families allege discriminatory treatment at East Boston health clinic

BOSTON (AP) — Immigrant women and families are calling on Massachusetts officials to investigate complaints of discriminatory and substandard care at a major Boston health clinic. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based legal advocacy group, on Tuesday filed a formal request for state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office and...
BOSTON, MA
The Columbus Dispatch

Worthington's Northbrook area: State grant to help defray costs of sewer-line upgrades

Worthington City Council on March 21 voted to accept a $345,479 grant from the Ohio Department of Development to put toward an upcoming sewer project as infrastructure costs have risen.  This money is expected to be used to offset the costs associated with upgrading the Northbrook sewer line that runs between High Street and the Northbrook subdivision in the southern part of Worthington, according to Assistant City Manager Robyn Stewart.  ...
WORTHINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy