A lot was made of the fact that it was redshirt-freshman QB Ty Thompson who was working with the “first-team” offense last week when the Oregon Ducks went through 11-on-11 drills in the portion of practice that was open to the media. In the midst of a quarterback battle between Thompson, Bo Nix, and Jay Butterfield, it seemed noteworthy that Thompson was taking the first reps. However, in the days since, head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have said repeatedly that there is no first-team or second-team at this point, and rather they are continually rotating players in...

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO