ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IN

Danville Police search for shoplifting suspects after calling off pursuit

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA call for shoplifting leads to a...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested and facing numerous charges after a police pursuit led to authorities uncovering multiple suspected drugs. According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported to have been stolen out of Barron County, at the Mega Holiday at 2611 Birch Street Sunday at 11:15 p.m. ECPD saw three people get out of the vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IN
Danville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Danville Police
WBRE

Hazleton police searching for stabbing suspect

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday evening. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Poplar Street and Thirwell Avenue. Police say they located the victim on arrival […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a motor vehicle theft suspect. According to a post by Brownsville Police Department, the subject is considered a “person of interest” in a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on March 21 at the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive. The suspect took a 2002 gray […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into tree after leading police pursuit

FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — An arrest was made Saturday involving a police pursuit ending with the suspected car crashing into a tree.  At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Folsom police received a call about two males breaking into two vehicles at the California Family Fitness location on Oak Avenue Parkway. The caller reported that the […]
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, killed on South Dallas street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on a South Dallas street Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
KRGV

Elsa police searching for burglary suspects

Elsa police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into an Elsa car lot and ransacking vehicles. Police responded to the Auto Depot located at 222 E. Edinburg Avenue in Elsa early Friday morning after a burglary alarm went off. Police found that the business door had been shattered. Surveillance...
ELSA, TX
WBIR

Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last Thursday night, a motorcyclist was enjoying his hobby and driving near downtown Knoxville. Then, the night took a turn for the worst. Jonathan Harter was hit by a red Toyota at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Bertrand Street. The Knoxville Police Department said the driver left after hitting him, leaving him in the road with multiple injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy