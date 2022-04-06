Craig to become new mayor of Portage, defeating Dodd

PORTAGE, Wis. — The City of Portage will have a new mayor following Tuesday’s spring election, with challenger Mitchel Craig defeating incumbent Rick Dodd.

Craig won the mayoral race with a little more than 59 percent of the vote, with all precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mitchel Craig Rick DoddIncumbent 1,567 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:02 AM 12:02 am CDT

Craig and Dodd advanced to Tuesday night’s election after making it out of a primary in February.

