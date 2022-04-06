ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig to become new mayor of Portage, defeating Dodd

By Site staff
 2 days ago

PORTAGE, Wis. — The City of Portage will have a new mayor following Tuesday’s spring election, with challenger Mitchel Craig defeating incumbent Rick Dodd.

Craig won the mayoral race with a little more than 59 percent of the vote, with all precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mitchel Craig Rick Dodd
  • Mitchel Craig Winner 59.3% 930
  • Rick Dodd * 40.7% 637
* Incumbent 1,567 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:02 AM 12:02 am CDT

Craig and Dodd advanced to Tuesday night’s election after making it out of a primary in February.

See all races and results from the April 5 election here

Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office. David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421. See all races and results from the April 5 election here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
REEDSBURG, WI
