ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Council still stalled on manager hiring plans

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agv2O_0f0bRfme00
McDermott

‘I am not in support of that now,’ McDermott says of new search

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott expressed frustration Tuesday over the top manager selection process.

McDermott said she had expected County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo’s Monday withdrawal of her application for the permanent position would prompt at least one of Crocamo’s five council supporters to provide the seventh vote needed to hire finalist Randy Robertson at council’s next meeting April 12.

However, all five council members — John Lombardo, Tim McGinley, Chris Perry, Robert Schnee and Chairwoman Kendra Radle — said Monday and Tuesday they won’t be supporting Robertson if there is a call for another vote on April 12, with some expressing concerns about Robertson’s level of commitment to stay here and his lack of county government experience.

All five said they would support McDermott’s alternate proposal to ask the citizen manager search committee to seek new advertisements for the position to determine if there are other qualified applicants.

Radle said she would consider voting for Robertson if he remains the top finalist after an additional search.

But McDermott said she was hasty in suggesting extending the search because she now believes another search would take longer than she envisioned.

She had proposed reopening the application process and completing committee recommendations and council interviews by May 23 if there are new finalists, with the goal of a May 24 vote on the council hiring.

McDermott said her follow-up research with a search committee member made her realize most of the committee members would no longer be in a position to continue volunteering their time and that such a swift turnaround was too aggressive. She also is not overly optimistic it will yield new applicants more qualified than Robertson.

“I am not in support of that now,” she said of a new search.

In addition to McDermott, five council members supported Robertson: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Other moves possible?

Even though the manager hiring requires seven votes under the county’s home rule charter, the six supporting Robertson have enough votes to take other actions if they stick together.

For example, there’s chatter other moves could be in play attempting to force movement in securing a seventh vote, such as the possible replacement of Radle as chairwoman and Lombardo as vice chair.

The six also can control Schnee’s council replacement if he is certified as the 116th Legislative District state representative winner in Tuesday’s special election.

Replacing Crocamo as acting manager is another option, although identifying someone else from the executive branch to fill that role as specified in the county’s home rule charter may be a challenge.

McDermott repeated a description from citizens and fellow council members that the manager selection has become “like a game of chess.”

“He’s a good candidate. We have to pick someone,” McDermott said of Robertson.

‘I’ll give the county my best’

McDermott does not agree with a main concern raised about Robertson, that he may not be committed to staying here for an extended period, saying it is not the norm for managers to remain in place for many years.

Robertson said Tuesday he recalls a statistic that the average tenure of a county/municipal manager was around four years.

“I have exceeded that in some cases and had less than that in others,” Robertson said.

He said he and his wife were considering the position here could be his “concluding assignment” if it is a “good fit” for him and supported by council and the community.

Robertson said he couldn’t predict if he would be here 18 months or a matter of years because nobody knows what is in store.

“I’ll give the county my best. That might be many, many years,” he said. “I have certainly not looked at this as a short-fused kind of thing.”

While there are exceptions that have seen government managers in place for decades, Robertson said “that is not the career pattern most adhere to” and “not necessarily the best thing for a community long-term.”

Managers with a series of positions can bring a “breadth of experience” and new ideas from other places to a community, he said.

He related it to the organizational structure he experienced in the military, which does not not “let people homestead for eight to 10 to 15 years.”

“You come in and make an impact for three to four years,” Robertson said, noting this applies to military leaders excelling in their positions.

He compared it to the county charter’s requirement to hold council elections for five or six members every two years.

“I’m not looking to come to Luzerne County and leave in a year or two in any stretch, but I also reserve that right if it’s not working out,” he said. “If it worked out and made this my last job, I could be there eight to 10 years, but I don’t go into positions with preconceived notions of a prescribed time.”

Past positions

Currently contracted to perform a special project in Durango, Colorado which should wrap up by the end of May or early June, Robertson previously worked as city manager of Dover, Delaware, from February to June 2021. He said that short departure was an anomaly because he had to assist his mother after she had a serious fall.

Prior to that, he worked as city manager of Aberdeen, Maryland, from July 2016 to January 2021. He also worked as city manager in the following locations: Cordova, Alaska, August 2013 to June 2016; Vestavia Hills, Alabama, December 2011 to April 2013; Mount Juliet, Tennessee, September 2007 to December 2011; and Ashland, Kentucky, August 2006 to April 2007.

A retired U.S. Army officer, he was a chief of staff for a signal brigade in the U.S. European Command from September 2001 to January 2005 and chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from January 2005 to June 2006.

He has three master’s degrees in public service from Western Kentucky University, in urban studies from Johns Hopkins University and in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College.

Raised in Kentucky, Robertson said he applied for the position here because it is a “tremendous opportunity.”

It would be a step up from his city management work and more similar to his last two experiences in the military, he has said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Luzerne County, PA
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ashland, PA
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thornton
Person
John Lombardo
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The Keystone Pub on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem closed last spring for renovations, and while no opening date has been made public, work is moving along. The building, known as the Butztown Hotel years ago, at the busy intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road is advertising for staff. The pub's social media says an opening date is still TBD (to be determined) but work is moving closer to completion.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Luzerne County Council
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX 43

Family gets new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another family has found a home thanks to the MulDer Square revitalization in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg. The square received its name by combining the names of Mulberry and Derry Streets, where the development is located. As part of the project, the Tri-County Housing...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy