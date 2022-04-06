ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Keith Carnes’ mom reacts to MO Supreme Court ruling

By Andres Gutierrez
 2 days ago
A new chapter may be on the horizon for Eve Moffatt.

Moffatt is the mother of Keith Carnes, who's been in prison since 2003 for a murder he says he didn't commit.

“I told him we’re praying for you Keith, you’re going to come out,” Moffatt said.

Private investigator and founder of the KC Freedom Project Latahra Smith, found witnesses who back up his claims of innocence.

She’s been on the case for nine years helping Carnes’ legal team along the way.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors initially withheld evidence and that Carnes must be released in 30 days unless the state retries the case.

“He's already shared with me that he wants to take some counseling, because he understands that coming out here it is, it's difficult,” Smith said.

In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office wrote that it's actively reviewing the case and is awaiting any additional information from the Missouri Supreme Court.

“So they can file a notice of dismissal in the criminal case in Jackson county," Taylor Rickard, one of Carnes' attorneys said. "And they can do that. I mean, as early as right now, if they so choose to. But they do have up to 30 days to make that decision."

Rickard and her colleagues will be speaking with Carnes Wednesday morning about the next steps.

“He's been used to a lot of losses. He's filed a lot of appeals in the past, all of which have been unsuccessful," Rickard said. "And I think he's just very grateful about all the people that have rallied behind him."

His mother can’t wait to give him a big hug and kiss.

“It's been so long since I've actually touched Keith and I just want to hold him for a moment you know,” Moffatt said.

