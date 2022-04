ST. LOUIS — Therapists often get calls from couples seeking couple counseling and anger management services for the abuser in the relationship. Their thinking is if the aggressor could learn to communicate better or control his or her anger in response to the survivor’s [fill in the blank], the abuse would stop. It does not. The aggressor’s anger in response to the survivor’s [fill in the blank] is not the problem.

