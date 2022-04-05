Partner Roundtable: Risk Mitigation

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How data keeps the supply chain resilient. DETAILS: Shipper networks have been put to the test over the past two years and data has allowed for shippers to build resilient supply chains despite the curveballs they have been thrown. Environmental, social and governance — known as ESG — is also in the early innings, but data has allowed for carriers and shippers to find and improve inefficiencies within networks and drive improvements to their carbon footprint.

