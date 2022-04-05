ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partner Roundtable: Risk Mitigation

Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain resilience initiatives remain amongst the top of the list for enterprises in 2022. However, while...

www.sdcexec.com

Related
freightwaves.com

3PL recap: Data needed to deal with latest supply chain woes

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How data keeps the supply chain resilient. DETAILS: Shipper networks have been put to the test over the past two years and data has allowed for shippers to build resilient supply chains despite the curveballs they have been thrown. Environmental, social and governance — known as ESG — is also in the early innings, but data has allowed for carriers and shippers to find and improve inefficiencies within networks and drive improvements to their carbon footprint.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How to Combine Resilience with Lean Manufacturing Methodologies

Companies continue to face supply chain disruptions worldwide and these disruptions and product shortages will likely continue throughout the year. While there are multiple factors contributing to these supply chain issues, one major factor can be attributed to the lean manufacturing methodology of companies keeping inventories intentionally lean to reduce costs. Under this system, new shipments and raw materials arrive just in time to fill a demand for new products.
pymnts

Transparency Key to Mitigating Real-Time Payments Risk

As the industry moves toward real-time payments, one area in which there is room for improvement is transparency. That means, for example, immediate confirmation of payment and the payee to avoid lag time. “It’s all about, ‘How quickly can I service the customer on the other end?’ and ‘How can...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Cargo Monitor Provides Supply Chain Visibility

Nexxiot launched the new Nexxiot Cargo Monitor, a revolutionary sensor device that delivers connectivity and data performance in a compact, easy-to-use design. “There are approximately 30 million standard intermodal shipping containers in use around the world today, most of which are not tracked in any way,” says Matilda Bouchet, managing director, head of cargo at Nexxiot. “Until now, shippers and cargo stakeholders have had little to no visibility to their goods in transit. Nexxiot’s new Cargo Monitor device seeks to completely shift the paradigm by providing end-to-end visibility and critical data in a rugged, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy package.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Disruption Fuels Investments in Technology

Nearly 80% of supply chain leaders say their digital transformation has accelerated due to the pandemic, according to an industry report released by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte. “Supply chain leaders have never been in a better position to drive impactful and lasting change for the industry,” says John Paxton,...
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Wholesale Distributors Can Streamline Check Payments and Open the Door to B2B Innovation

The 34,000 companies operating in the United States’ wholesale food distribution industry generate about $991 billion in collective yearly revenue. Even as digital technologies advance, however, paper checks still account for a large segment of wholesalers’ B2B payments. The paper check industry standard has led to growing frictions as wholesalers face pandemic-related supply chain struggles and increased demand worldwide.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

A Strategic Role for Procurement in the Path to Net Zero

The pressure to limit our carbon footprint has become a competitive differentiator for modern organizations. Sustainability, no longer is a “nice-to-have,” as regulators and consumers demand more focused commitments to Net Zero. While the efforts to minimize emissions are bigger than one person, procurement leaders have a unique opportunity to influence the impact of their organizations on the environment on a large scale. Data is making that possible – and changing the narrative.
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
CNET

Learn Fundamental Cybersecurity Skills With These 4 Online Courses

Cybersecurity is one of the few job fields that has seen constant demand for more talent in recent years. Similar to learning how to code, picking up fundamental cybersecurity skills can be valuable in today's digital society, whether you want to start a new career in the field or better understand how to be more cyber secure in your everyday life.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Construction Asset Management Leader Tenna Expands Integration with Trimble Viewpoint

Construction equipment fleet management software leader Tenna today announced an enhanced integration with Viewpoint Vista, now part of Trimble Construction One. With help from integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) partner Ryvit, Tenna now shares construction equipment maintenance work data with the Trimble Construction One Vista Suite. Viewpoint and Tenna have customers in...
ZDNet

Singapore industry group working on BNPL guidelines to mitigate consumer risks

New guidelines are being developed to safeguard consumer interests in Singapore where buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are seeing growing demand. These principles seek to prevent risks of "over-indebtedness) as more retailers offer such payment options via their online platforms. Targeted to be ready in the second half of...
Reuters

U.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Thursday it was naming the chief executives of General Motors (GM.N), United Airlines American Airlines , Bank of America (BAC.N), Oracle (ORCL.N) and others to an advisory council. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was adding 33 members in advance...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Multi-Level Storage and Retrieval System Boosts Storage Density

Geek+ launched Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick, a multi-level storage and retrieval system that uses Geek+’s X-series four-way shuttle robots to boost storage density while devoting the ground floor to picking operations entrusted to the flagship P800 robots. “When it comes to getting the most out of the warehouse space available,...
HackerNoon

5 Reasons Why Enterprises Need Zero Trust Security

The notion of “Zero Trust” has been around since the 90s. But, the Zero Trust security model was first coined by John Kindervag to describe stricter access control management and cybersecurity programs, in 2010. By implementing Zero Trust, enterprises can strengthen their cybersecurity posture and their defenses against cyberthreats. Let’s see the 5 reasons why enterprises need zero Trust security. As many employees work remotely, they aren’t inside of the perimeter and their access to the corporate network is open invitation for cyber attacks.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CFOs Turn to Procurement as Major Lever for EBITDA Improvement

Thanks to inflation, labor shortages and supply chain woes, companies are grasping for strategies to enhance revenue and mitigate risks. And, like the virus, the financial situation stemming from the pandemic is lingering longer than many expected. To strike back, CFOs are taking a page from the private equity playbook and turning to procurement as major lever for EBITDA improvement.
pymnts

Raistone, Mastercard Streamline B2B Payments, Increase SMB Working Capital

FinTech Raistone on Tuesday (April 5) teamed up with Mastercard to streamline business-to-business (B2B) finance payments and accelerate working capital for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), using Mastercard’s virtual card technology, according to the joint press release. Raistone will lean on Mastercard to speed up and secure the finance...
Law.com

How Legal Departments Can Mitigate Risk When Investigators Come Calling

Companies must know what data they hold and be transparent about it with investigators. Have conversations with investigators rather than trading emails. Be proactive by developing rapport with regulators before something bad happens. Legal departments can avoid being overwhelmed by regulatory investigations if they handle cases correctly, according to experts...
pymnts.com

Fake Bank Records Spotlight Need for Advanced Tech in B2B Identify Verification

The internet is a curious place — a digital bazaar where anything can be had, for a price. Online storefronts promise all manner of goods and services. Dig a bit into the dark web, as Bloomberg noted on Wednesday (April 6) and it’s possible to get all manner of doctored financial documents — and ones made up out of whole cloth.
