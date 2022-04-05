Partner Roundtable: Risk Mitigation

Nexxiot launched the new Nexxiot Cargo Monitor, a revolutionary sensor device that delivers connectivity and data performance in a compact, easy-to-use design. “There are approximately 30 million standard intermodal shipping containers in use around the world today, most of which are not tracked in any way,” says Matilda Bouchet, managing director, head of cargo at Nexxiot. “Until now, shippers and cargo stakeholders have had little to no visibility to their goods in transit. Nexxiot’s new Cargo Monitor device seeks to completely shift the paradigm by providing end-to-end visibility and critical data in a rugged, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy package.”
Comments / 0