Bristol, TN

Race Notes: B.R.A.K.E.S. program coming back to Bristol

By Jeff Birchfield jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) was founded in 2008 by drag racing star Doug Herbert following a tragic highway crash involving his two sons. The program reached a major milestone recently: More than 100,000 individuals — 50,000 teens and 53,000 parents — have learned advanced driving skills through the...

www.timesnews.net

