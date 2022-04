DENVER (CBS4) – As dozens of families in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood face homelessness following foreclosures associated with their HOA, two lawmakers at the State Capitol have teamed up to try and limit the powers of homeowner’s associations. HB22-1137 would drastically reduce HOA’s influence on foreclosures by ridding of their ability to seek evictions over relatively minor infractions. Alongside Republican Mary Bradfield, Democrat Naquetta Ricks sponsored the bill which is currently in committee. “We are fighting to make sure people are able to build generational wealth,” Ricks told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. (credit: CBS) Current Colorado Law permits HOA’s to issue fines and fees...

