ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

New dog ‘Bacon’ to comfort abuse victims at Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County

By Kyle Mitchell
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County has a new facility dog that will comfort victims of sexual abuse.

The golden retriever named Bacon joined the staff in March and has been preparing to work with clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zhyN_0f0bPBZO00

Marcia Van Soelen is the dog’s handler and a family advocate with the nonprofit .

“The role that Bacon plays here as a facility dog is to provide support and comfort for kids that come in here disclosing abuse,” Van Soelen said.

Bacon was trained by PAWS With a Cause , a Wayland-based organization that specializes in providing assistance dogs. The program placed its first facility dog in 2019 and has trained a total of 26.

PAWS With a Cause gave every dog in Bacon’s litter a breakfast food-related name.

Bacon will be taking over for the current facility dog, which will be moving out of the area with its handler. Van Soelen trained with him before working with Bacon and saw the impact animals can have.

“It’s hard for them not to smile or not to feel those happy feelings and so it can kind of provide a sense of calm and comfort for kids when they are coming in and talking about really hard things,” Van Soelen said.

Bacon is nearly 20 months old, according to Alexis Bolo with PAWS With a Cause.

“We pick dogs like Bacon who have a personality that’s meant to be very social,” Bolo said. “Bacon’s role is to help a facility or a larger group of people versus an assistance dog that will help one individual person.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Y2kl_0f0bPBZO00
    Bacon, the new facility dog for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNWSD_0f0bPBZO00
    Bacon, the new facility dog for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajJ80_0f0bPBZO00
    Bacon, the new facility dog for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County.

The training is not as extensive as it is for a therapy dog. The focus is on mastering basic commands and temperament.

“We go through a foster puppy program so we have people who help our dogs, raise our dogs for about a year, and then after that they go into a prison program where they receive five months of additional training,” Bolo said.

The dogs complete an additional eight to 12 more weeks of training once matched with an organization. PAWS With a Cause says the demand for the facility dog program has increased.

“We just recognized that through the pandemic and just the different stressors that our community is going through years that the facility dogs are needed in more areas,” Bolo said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Sex Abuse#Assistance Dog#Breakfast Food#Wayland
Lexington Herald-Leader

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
102.7 KORD

Owner Abandoned Dog at Shelter Because They Thought It Was Gay

Most dog owners love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate. Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a North Carolina animal...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

An even dozen dogs

For the second time in the past year, the Kootenai Humane Society has received dogs from a hoarding situation in Idaho. KHS on Saturday took in 12 Chihuahuas, terriers and dachshunds ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years old. They were among 72 dogs found in a yard...
IDAHO STATE
WHIZ

Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center announces Nellie for dog of the week. Nellie is 1-years-old with a lot of energy, says volunteer of the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center, Doug McQuaid. McQuaid said Nellie came into the adoption center at the beginning of March, very friendly...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy