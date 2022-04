WASHINGTON — John Carlson was better than good, Alex Ovechkin reached another milestone and the Washington Capitals handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a third consecutive loss. Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Capitals beat the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their own skid at two.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO