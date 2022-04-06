ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

How is West Virginia remembering the UBB disaster?

By Isaac Taylor
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvPau_0f0bOx2B00

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 12 years ago, the lives of 29 family members and a community was changed forever.

In April 2012, the UBB disaster happened. After all these years, people are remembering and learning.

In Raleigh County, a remembrance ceremony was held outside the courthouse in the Miner’s Memorial Garden.

Delegate Mick Bates says that April 5 will never be the same for many people. During that time, all eyes were on West Virginia.

Years following the event, the nation changed laws, mining regulations and even how first responders managed calls like this.

Government
