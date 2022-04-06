Joel Embiid has Justin Anderson's vote for NBA MVP

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a 76ers-Raptors prediction and pick. These teams would play each other in the first round of the postseason if the playoffs began today, making this a particularly important game for the Sixers. They’ll get a playoff preview against Toronto while having the chance to gain ground on the second or third seeds in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is tied for the third seed with the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Boston Celtics by a half-game for the second seed. The Celtics play the Bucks on Thursday night, making this game even more important for the Sixers. The Raptors, on the other hand, don’t have all that much to play for. They’re essentially locked into the fifth seed, but they would love to play spoiler to Philadelphia and steal a win here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO