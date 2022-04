A Monster Truckz Mayhem show at Myers Park Event Center in McKinney was approved for a mass gathering permit March 21 by the Collin County Commissioners Court. Commissioners approved the permit unanimously at the recommendation of county staff. The monster truck show, which is being organized by Garden MotorSports, is scheduled to take place April 1-3. The mass gathering permit for the show was necessary under state health and safety code, according to a document prepared for commissioners.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO