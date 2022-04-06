Woman found safe after incident at Cleveland RTA station on West Side

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing mom and her three children have been found safe, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers. Police originally said Ayanna Falls and her three children were reported missing in Greensboro and were last seen on March 12. The family is from the Charlotte area. Police said they were all found safe but haven't released any more details about how they were found.

