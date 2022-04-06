ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

25 LGBTQ+ movies that don’t end morbidly

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the ubiquitousness of the Bury Your Gays trope—in which queer characters are killed off at much higher rates than cisgender heterosexual ones—there has historically been a dearth of film and television with queer characters getting a happy ending. Or, at the very least, an ending they survive...

www.kxly.com

TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Profitable Kids Movie of All Time

Data about movie finances tends to focus on box office sales. By this measure, “Avatar” (2009) ranks in first place at $2,847,379,794. When adjusted for inflation, “Gone With the Wind” (1939) generally takes the prize. Weekly reports about movies also focus on box office sales. For years, this was based on ticket sales. As the […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Samuel L. Jackson Movie is Turning Into Netflix Hit

There is no realm Samuel L. Jackson can't conquer. The actor has proven himself at the box office and with critics, and he's spend the last 14 years serving as the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most popular franchise in all of entertainment. He may not have his name and face on most of the posters, but he's the glue that held the films together for quite a while, and he's still actively turning in work as Nick Fury. Jackson is one of our most well-known and beloved actors, a fact that's reflected by the attention he's getting on Netflix.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix’s new survival horror is a creepy combination of Jumanji and Saw

Netflix has released the official trailer for its latest horror thriller – and it involves a retro computer game from hell. Choose or Die follows Kayla (lola Evans) and Isaac (Asa Butterfield), two friends who decide to play their way through an '80s computer game called CURS>R for the promise of a $100,000 cash prize. They soon realize that this is no ordinary game, and that CURS>R is able to manipulate reality and cause real-life harm to the people around them.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

‘I Don’t See What the Issue Is’: Nicolas Cage Talks Marvel Movies

Nicolas Cage has, in the past, found himself in the right place at the wrong time—never more so than with superhero movies. Decades before they dominated the box office, Cage was tapped to play Superman in a Tim Burton adaptation called Superman Lives, in which Cage envisioned the Man of Steel as a loner and an outsider (paging Emo Batman). That project never saw the light of day. He then returned to the comic book world as the title character in 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, right before the Marvel wave hit big. These were a middling success—they made bank, were panned by critics, and are mostly remembered because Cage plays a skeleton who is on fire.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Dissent Looks To Grow Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ As LGBTQ+ Staff Plan Walkouts Starting Today

Click here to read the full article. If Bob Chapek and the rest of the Disney brass thought the March 11 apology over the House of Mouse’s fumbling response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation would placate the outrage among their own staff, they should perhaps think again. “Due to the lack of compassion and advocacy, TWDC’s LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand via multiple direct actions, including both virtual and in-person protests – the first of which will take place on Tuesday, March 15th,” said an open letter from a self-described “Disney Employee” posted online...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Post

Marvel Studios Denounces Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Disney’s Handling of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marvel Studios’ statement reads. The company shared the announcement on Twitter. “Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”
BUSINESS
ComicBook

The Adam Project Finally Dethroned on Netflix Top 10 Movies List

The Adam Project has been nothing short of a monster hit for Netflix since its debut earlier this month. In just three weeks, the Ryan Reynolds film has already become one of the biggest original films in Netflix's history. It continues to dominate the weekly viewership rankings in the Netflix Top 10 as subscribers around the world rewatch it. However, when it comes to the daily rotating Top 10 list on Netflix here in the United States, The Adam Project has finally lost its spot as the most popular movie on the service.
TV & VIDEOS

