Another COVID variant

Click here to read the full article. The CDC announced this week that the BA.2 Omicron variant, which is reportedly 30% more transmissible than the original BA.1 Omicron strain — has become dominant among new cases sequenced in the United States. That’s a startling rise for a variant that was less than 1% of all sequences as recently as January. But, just as Americans are hearing about BA.2, there’s already a newer, even more transmissible variant on the rise. There are actually three new variants that have been given designations. According to a recently-released report from the UK Health Services Agency,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO