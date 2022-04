Use taxes in Missouri are simply sales taxes on goods delivered to your home by out-of-state vendors. Local governments have been authorized to collect use taxes for a long time — predating the internet, even — but they have not been widely adopted. Collecting sales taxes on the Stoner Family’s Sears catalog purchases in Columbia was a lot of work for little revenue. The internet has changed that. The recent Supreme Court decision in the “Wayfair” case, changes to state legislation, and, most obviously, the tremendous increase in e-commerce during the pandemic have all combined to greatly increase the need or desire (depending on your point of view) for governments to tax online sales.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 26 DAYS AGO