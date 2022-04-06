ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Barbara Buffaloe wins Columbia mayoral race

By KOMU 8 Digital Staff
KOMU
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA - The results are in and Columbia officially has a new mayor. Barbara Buffaloe has defeated Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath. She will take the seat currently held by Brian Treece. The former Columbia sustainability manager received 8,528 votes to secure the seat. She said she’ll...

www.komu.com

KOMU

Candidates talk top issues at Columbia mayoral forum

COLUMBIA — Columbia mayoral candidates shared their views on trash collection, federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and crime at a candidate forum Tuesday night. KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios hosted the forum, and all candidates - Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon - attended.
COLUMBIA, MO
