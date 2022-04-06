ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville man traveling to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, taking medical supplies

By Chelsea Beimfohr
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bags and boxes are stacked from the floor to the ceiling inside Christopher Tiller’s Nashville home. He’s packing them full of supplies to take to Poland to help aid Ukrainian refugees.

“Each one of these weighs about 30 or 40 pounds,” Tiller said.

The medical kits and personal items will help injured Ukrainian refugees and those in need.

Tennesseans ready to house Ukrainians, no refugees to take in, pastor explains

“It’s got things like chest seals, tourniquets, bleed stop, burn powder, things like that in there for trauma,” Tiller said.

Tiller is an airline pilot who says he’s never done any humanitarian work like this, but after seeing news footage of explosions and innocent people being killed in Ukraine, he and his friends formulated a plan.

“It just really infuriated us and struck us with this power and this purpose to see if there was a way we could go and try to help these people,” Tiller said.

From there, Tiller started asking for help, money and donations. A Memphis nonprofit provided 1,000 face shields. Others provided things like medical gauze and hospital gowns, and some people provided pure cash.

Nashville man narrowly escapes as Russia invades Ukraine

Tiller plans on using some of that money to rent a van and transport refugees to new homes.

“Try to evacuate people out of the country or disperse them away from the border and to find accommodations for them and those kinds of things,” Tiller said.

Tiller says he felt a calling to take this journey and is thankful he’s in a physical and financial place to do so.

“There’s a chance that something could happen to me over there, but way worse things are happening to those people over there right now,” Tiller said. “I’m very excited to get to help and I’m really glad that I’m in a position right now that I can.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Tiller heads to Poland on Thursday. If you’d like to donate to his cause, click here .

Nashville, TN
