Winnebago County's first Black judge loses seat in 2022 spring election; Winneconne voters oppose a $47.8 million school referendum

OSHKOSH - Winnebago County voters propelled Bryan Keberlein and Mike Gibbs to six-year terms as judges on the Winnebago County Circuit Court.

Keberlein beat out family court commissioner Lisa Krueger for his first term on Branch 3 on the circuit court, getting 54% of the vote.

Keberlein has been a county court commissioner for the past eight years and will replace Barbara Key, who did not seek reelection after 24 years in office.

Gibbs, an attorney, defeated incumbent LaKeisha Haase with 53% of the vote, securing a six-year term on Branch 4. Haase was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the position last year. She was the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the county.

10 newcomers win Winnebago County Board seats

On the Winnebago County Board, 10 races were contested, plus four others were decided by write-in votes. In all, 10 newcomers and four incumbents were elected.

In District 2, there were no candidates on the ballot but registered write-in Rebecca Nichols got the most votes, edging fellow registered write-in Tyler Doemel.

In District 7, Betsy Ellenberger defeated Kelly Fahrenkrug.

In District 11, incumbent David Albrecht, who has held the seat since 1986, defeated Joshua Vincent.

In District 15, Edward Michael Robinson topped Krystopher Driscoll.

In District 16, there were no candidates on the ballot but registered write-in Jacob Floam won with 16 votes.

In District 18, James Ponzer defeated Garth Seiler.

In District 19, Bob Poeschl held off Edward Demler,

In District 20, incumbent Mike Norton topped Eric Vlach.

In District 24, incumbent Andy Buck defeated Lorenz Scherzer.

in District 25, incumbent Karen Powers won as a registered write-in, holding off another registered write-in, Lydia Lyons, by seven votes.

In District 31, Ralph Harrison edged Joseph Connelly.

In District 32, challenger Shanah Zastera defeated incumbent Robert Keller by eight votes.

In District 34, Jeffrey Beem defeated Edward Jeziorny.

In District 35, write-in candidate Douglas Nelson won with 761 votes, compared to 690 for ballot candidate Heidi Henkel-Hanke.

Incumbent, challenger win Winneconne school board seats

The Winneconne School Board will retain an incumbent member and gain a newcomer for its two open spots on the board.

Winning the highest total votes on Tuesday, respectively, were newcomer Megan Keller with 1,364 votes and incumbent Mark Kunde with 1,309 votes, according to unofficial election results. Both will serve three-year terms.

With 1,009 and 807 votes, respectively, Jeff Jahnke and Bonnie Blink did not earn seats on the board.

Winneconne school district referendum fails

Voters in the Winneconne School District did not approve a $47.8 million referendum that would renovate the elementary, middle and high schools and implement district-wide security updates.

The referendum planned to invest $4.75 million into the elementary school, with $181,000 for a secure entrance update, $500,000 in playground updates and $4 million for capital maintenance.

The middle school was slated to receive $35.5 million for additions and renovations.

