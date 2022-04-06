ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Council sends fireworks ordinance back to committee for possible revisions

By Ben Hestad
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHfhc_0f0bLbte00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Tuesday night sent an ordinance proposing ‘no fireworks’ zones within the county back to the Public Safety Commission for possible revisions.

The decision was met with significant disagreement from other council members.

Councilmen Bill Howard and Dennis DiSabato favored making a decision on the ordinance at the meeting instead of returning it to the committee.

“It’s very important that you move forward,” Howard said. “If you want to change it down the road, we can change it down the road. But I encourage all these council members up here to vote for this tonight.”

Councilman Danny Hardee said the ordinance needs adjustments and that the decision to send it back to the committee doesn’t mean it’s being ignored.

“I still think we need to fine tune a couple things,” Hardee said. “We’re not putting it off, we’re not sweeping it under the table, like I said, Councilman Howard has worked on this and we want to support him on this. But I think we need some of the questions that have arisen in the last couple of days to be answered before we move forward with it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Crews contain 20-acre fire in Horry County that prompted authorities to recommend evacuations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fast-moving 20-acre fire near Highway 22 between Conway and Longs that prompted authorities to recommend evacuations has been contained, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said Tuesday evening that units had cleared the scene but that smoke was expected to remain visible. Authorities are continuing to monitor the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry Council Council moves closer to new fireworks law

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Tuesday night approved the second reading of a no fireworks ordinance. The ordinance would prohibit setting off fireworks in certain areas of the county based on complaints or requests from residents. District 3 Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he has received several requests from Carolina Forest residents who […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘We’re supposed to be autistic-friendly,’ Surfside Beach councilman says about anti-firework ordinance

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Surfside Beach Town Council members voiced concerns Tuesday night about how to enforce an anti-firework ordinance. The ordinance would make using or shooting fireworks illegal under the following conditions: Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. In any area designated as a Fireworks Prohibited Zone in accordance […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horry County Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Man jailed on $1.5M bond in Robeson County after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said. Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Daughter of accused cop killer Fred Hopkins accused of resisting arrest, DUI in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of a man accused of killing two law-enforcement officers in Florence County in 2018 was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and other charges, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kellie Hopkins was arrested after troopers got a tip about a reckless driver and […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Wednesday morning on NC 41, Lewis said. The crash was near the Bladen County line. A 1997 Toyota went left of center on NC […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy