ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In Bucha, Ukraine, burned, piled bodies among latest horrors

By Associated Press, Jenna Barnes
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM00r_0f0bLVYA00

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — One blackened body had arms raised in supplication, the face contorted in a horrible scream. The skull of another had a bullet hole in the left temple. The small blackened foot of a child could be seen in the tangle of charred bodies piled together in Bucha, the town outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The six burned and blackened corpses were just the latest gruesome scene to emerge from Bucha as world leaders push for Russia to be held accountable, including for possible war crimes.

It was not clear who the people were or under what circumstances they were killed.

The pile of bodies, seen by Associated Press journalists Tuesday, was just off a residential street, near a colorful and empty playground, visible to passersby as they warily went outdoors to collect aid.

In a house nearby, the twisted and bloody body of a young man who had been shot to death lay in the basement entrance. At least four other bodies lay strewn in the street, one with the eye gouged out, apparently by a bullet.

“It’s horrible,” said Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky at the scene, which included other journalists. The minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin should “go to hell.”

Andrii Nebytov, head of police in the Kyiv region, noted one of the charred bodies was a child.

The AP has seen dozens of dead bodies around Bucha, where Russian forces withdrew in the past week. The images, which included some with their arms bound, have horrified the world. Many victims appeared to have been shot at close range, some in the head. At least two had their hands tied.

High-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that many of the bodies had been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in the town.

Ukrainian officials have said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days. The Ukrainian prosecutor-general’s office has described one room discovered in Bucha as a “torture chamber.”

The grisly images of battered and burned corpses left out in the open or hastily buried has led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, especially a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin should be tried for war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week left Kyiv for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha.

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court at The Hague opened an investigation a month ago into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Police looking for missing Gary woman after I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police and family are looking for a missing 23-year-old Gary woman last heard from on Saturday night. Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes. On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange. Police said the vehicle left […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east. Ukrainian […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Genocide#Ap#Russian#Associated Press#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
The US Sun

Bodies of Russian troops killed in Ukraine ‘taken to Belarus to disguise true death toll’ as morgues overrun, say locals

CORPSES of dead Russian soldiers are being secretly taken back to Russia via Belarus in special planes, trains, and buses to avoid attracting attention, sources have claimed. Passengers at a train station in Belarus were reportedly "shocked" at the number of corpses being loaded up, while hospital staff have warned of "overflowing" morgues.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Pure brutality’: Ukraine finds half-burned civilians in mass graves shot in ‘back of their heads’

Mass graves with civilians tied up and “bullet holes at the back of their heads” have been found in areas where Russian troops are pulling back, the Ukraine government says.The spokesman for the invaded country’s president revealed the full horror uncovered as Vladimir Putin’s forces abandon attempts to conquer Kyiv, in nearby cities such as Bucha.“These images really are heartbreaking,” said Sergey Nikiforov, the spokesman for Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning the “pure brutality” laid bare.“We found mass graves filled with civilians. We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up and with bullet holes at the back...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy