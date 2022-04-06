Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Donley, Gray by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0