Attack on Titan has brought its latest part to an end, and the anime is honoring this newest finale with a special new sketch! The fourth and final season of the anime came back for Part 2 with the new wave of anime releases in the Winter 2022 anime schedule, but as fans continued to watch each episode it became increasingly clear that there was no way the anime would be able to take on every bit of Hajime Isayama's ending for the original manga series. Then it was confirmed to be the case as Part 2 isn't the end of the anime at all.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO