Sixers Bell Ringer: Barrage of triples gives Philadelphia a third straight win

By JacksonJFrank
libertyballers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to knot the season series at one, the Philadelphia 76ers ventured to Indianapolis for a duel with the Pacers. After a back-and-forth first quarter, they exploded in the second, outscoring Indiana 49-28 and entering the break up 82-59. Lackadaisical defense and torrid shooting were the themes of the evening, as...

