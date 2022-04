The 2022 Dragon Boat Eye Dotting Ceremony. The traditional Awakening of the Dragons is returning to Riverplace Marina. Proceeding the blessing ceremony representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle will visit the Portland Rose Festival Foundation office to present the Festival and the Royal Rosarian 100 made in Taiwan gift packs as a small token of support and friendship. The presentation will take place outside of the Rose Festival office near the Salmon Street Fountain.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO