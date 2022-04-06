ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Missing woman turns up safe, say Brighton police

By Staff reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who had been missing much of April 5 turned up safe late that afternoon, according to Brighton police. The investigation continued. Earlier in the day,...

