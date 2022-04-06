ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Public Square ice rink put away for the season

The ice rink on Wilkes-Barre Public Square has been taken apart and put away for another season. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The ice rink on Public Square was taken apart and put away for another season. All that remained Tuesday were sand left from the base layer underneath the synthetic ice and signs for the rink.

Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works employees on Monday disassembled the rink they put together in February.

Mayor George Brown said the rink will be back up in October and skating will be free. The plan is to have in stay up until March, but it will be moved to the center of the Square to where the Christmas tree is placed for the holidays.

Brown said he didn’t have attendance figures, adding the only people who used the rink had their own skates.

“Next year we’re changing that. We’re going to have skates available,” Brown said, and the cost to rent the skates will be minimal.

The rink was purchased with City Council’s approval for $55,990 from Sport Resource Group of Edina, Minn. The equipment was paid for out of the $37.1 million of American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the city by the federal government for pandemic relief. The rink purchase was an applicable use of the ARP money under the expenditures for tourism.

Comments / 2

