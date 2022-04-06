ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second booster shields elderly from COVID but protection wanes quickly - study

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uHoR_0f0bJqxj00
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

April 6 (Reuters) - A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine lowered rates of COVID-19 among the elderly but the protection against infection appeared short-lived, a large study in Israel has found.

The second booster's protection against infection dwindled after four weeks, Israeli researchers showed in their study published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Protection against severe illness did not wane during the six weeks after the dose but more follow-up study was needed to evaluate its longer-term protection, the researchers said.

The study on 1.3 million people aged 60 and older looked at data from the Israeli Ministry of Health database between Jan. 10 and March 2, when the Omicron variant was predominant.

It comes ahead of a meeting by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to discuss the need for additional boosters, a week after the United States authorised a second booster shot for people aged 50 and older amid a spread of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2. read more

European health ministers have also urged the bloc's governments to back a fourth dose for people over 60. read more

In Asia, South Korea started giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in February and Singapore has said a second booster dose is planned for those aged 80 and older. read more

Another study from Israel showed last month that seniors who received a second booster of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine had a 78% lower mortality rate than those who got just one. read more

Israel started offering a second booster in January.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 57

let's go Brandon fjb
2d ago

and unpublished studies show that natural immunity doesn't Wane and it also offers greater protection over the injection does since the injection weakens your immune system by depleting your CD4 and cd8 white blood cells from the moment you take your first injection

Reply(13)
14
Tom Ranger
2d ago

Please - stop acting like the vax works. It is potentially deadly against a mild flu that is more like a cold now.

Reply
29
Ragnar Lothrum
1d ago

Ofcourse protection wanes quickly. The vaccine is as worthless as tits on a bull. Besides, if protection didn't wane quickly, how could you push the 5th booster?

Reply(2)
8
