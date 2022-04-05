ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Voters send 4 newcomers to Fond du Lac City Council seats in spring 2022 election

 2 days ago
FOND DU LAC – All new faces will join the Fond du Lac City Council, voters decided Tuesday.

This spring, four city council seats opened up: council president Kay Miller reached her term limit; council member Donna Richards was up for reelection; and council members Arletta Allen and Ben Giles decided against running another term.

On the ballot were Richards, Kenneth Cassaday, Jane Ricchio, Thomas Schuessler, Thomas Strizek and Brett Zimmermann.

According to Tuesday's unofficial election results, Schuessler earned the most votes with 2,952. The other three seats went to Zimmermann with 2,920 votes, Ricchio with 2,147 votes and Cassaday with 2,103 votes.

Strizek received 1,923 votes, and Richards received 1,901.

Cassaday ran his campaign on flood abatement and drawing people to Fond du Lac and its businesses.

Ricchio's priorities during the campaign were flood mitigation, development of the Saputo Property and use of COVID-19 relief money.

Schuessler's priorities include public safety and city growth, and he plans to seek change in city government so councilmembers represent city wards rather than the city as a whole.

Zimmermann's priorities include better service hours for public transportation, expansion of downtown partnerships and keeping the pools open all summer.

City Council members serve two-year terms on the seven-person board, and are paid $5,000 a year; the president is paid $6,000.

For more Fond du Lac County election results, click here.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

