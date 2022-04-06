Police: Distinct clothing, suspicious answer gave away alleged serial burglar

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Police say 20-year-old Andrew Clinton is linked to at least five burglaries in Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township over the past year. The burglaries are all similar, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Police say the person seen on surveillance wears a distinct North Face jacket and Adidas sneakers.

Court documents say home security systems don’t deter Clinton, sometimes police say he will cut the circuit breakers or just the wires out.

Two of the burglaries happened on Wickford Drive in O’Hara TownShip in February, including one at the home of former Chicago Cub, Kevin Orie. That same day, another home just minutes away on Bentley Drive was hit. Other homes on Field Club Road were also burglarized.

Police say Andrew Clinton stole:

thousands of dollars in cash

40 hand-signed baseballs

jewelry and watches

a brass horse lamp

stereo equipment

one gun

Police say some of those items were found in Clinton’s home where police arrested him; but, police say what tipped them off is when Clinton slid his car into a fence along Field Club Road early last Monday morning. Police say his driver’s license was damage and when asked about it, Clinton told them “he uses his ID to enter doors.” Later that day when a neighbor in the area reported a burglary a few houses down, police connected the dots, went to Clinton’s home and found the distinct jacket and Adidas sneakers seen on several surveillance cameras.

This is not Andrew Clinton’s first arrest for burglary. He was arrested by Pittsburgh police for two other burglaries. Clinton is currently in the Allegheny County Jail unable to post $20,000 bail.

