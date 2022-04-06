ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel, PA

Police: Distinct clothing, suspicious answer gave away alleged serial burglar

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05exN9_0f0bIq4M00

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Police say 20-year-old Andrew Clinton is linked to at least five burglaries in Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township over the past year. The burglaries are all similar, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Police say the person seen on surveillance wears a distinct North Face jacket and Adidas sneakers.

Court documents say home security systems don’t deter Clinton, sometimes police say he will cut the circuit breakers or just the wires out.

Two of the burglaries happened on Wickford Drive in O’Hara TownShip in February, including one at the home of former Chicago Cub, Kevin Orie. That same day, another home just minutes away on Bentley Drive was hit. Other homes on Field Club Road were also burglarized.

Police say Andrew Clinton stole:

  • thousands of dollars in cash
  • 40 hand-signed baseballs
  • jewelry and watches
  • a brass horse lamp
  • stereo equipment
  • one gun

Police say some of those items were found in Clinton’s home where police arrested him; but, police say what tipped them off is when Clinton slid his car into a fence along Field Club Road early last Monday morning. Police say his driver’s license was damage and when asked about it, Clinton told them “he uses his ID to enter doors.” Later that day when a neighbor in the area reported a burglary a few houses down, police connected the dots, went to Clinton’s home and found the distinct jacket and Adidas sneakers seen on several surveillance cameras.

This is not Andrew Clinton’s first arrest for burglary. He was arrested by Pittsburgh police for two other burglaries. Clinton is currently in the Allegheny County Jail unable to post $20,000 bail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Police search for burglar that only got $12 from Somerset County home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after a burglary in Central City over the weekend. Troopers report that sometime overnight from March 19 to March 20, an unknown actor(s) forced themselves into the home on Pine Street. Once through the back door, the burglar(s) allegedly only took $12.00 in paper […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WIS-TV

Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An 83-year-old previously convicted of killing two women was arrested after a woman’s body parts were found near her New York City apartment building. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building learned Thursday that 83-year-old tenant Harvey Marcelin, a trans woman also known as Marceline Harvey, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
O'hara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Fox Chapel, PA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Serial#Clothing
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man accused of selling fentanyl, cocaine after informant buys drugs during sting, police say

Arnold police arrested a man from Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Tuesday after they said he sold narcotics to an informant during a sting operation. William Charles “Shug” King, 34, of the 700 block of South 21st Street, was charged with three felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, along with a felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.
ARNOLD, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy