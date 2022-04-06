ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks skid, bond yields up after hawkish Fed comments

By Daniel Leussink
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Asian stock markets : tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

* Asian equities fall on aggressive Fed tightening possibility

* Nikkei down almost 2.0%, Hong Kong moves away from 1-mth high

* Australian, South Korean benchmark stock indexes also down

* China’s services sector activity shrinks on COVID surge - survey

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Wednesday as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation, while focus was also on new Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs and stock markets were red after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said overnight that she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a “more neutral position” later this year.

In morning trade in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei shed nearly 2.0%, while South Korean shares fell 0.9% and Australian shares lost 0.75%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.3%, moving away from a one-month high hit on Monday. Shanghai lost 0.1% as markets in mainland China reopened after two days of public holidays.

Activity in China’s services sector shrank at the steepest pace in two years in March as a local Omicron surge restricted mobility and weighed on client demand, a closely watched private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chinese authorities extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre’s 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city.

Investors’ focus on Wednesday will be on the release of minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting, which they are expected to scrutinise for clues on the prospect of a 50 basis point hike at the U.S. central bank’s next meeting in May.

“It’s currently considered an 80% chance the Fed will take that course,” said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne. Investors hadn’t fully priced in such a move, so greater evidence for it may move markets, Rodda added.

“There’s expectation the Fed could hike 50 bps in June too, and if that becomes more likely, then a repricing of those risks could spark another spike in volatility,” he said.

The European Central Bank will publish its minutes on Thursday.

Investors were also waiting to see how a fresh round of Western sanctions on Russia would play out.

The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes continued to move higher, hitting a two-year high of 2.6120% before coming down slightly. It was last at 2.6048%.

The jump in yields following Brainard’s comments also played out in the currency market, providing support to the dollar.

The dollar index hit 99.638, its highest since late May 2020.

The greenback was also trading firm against the yen at 123.98 yen given the Bank of Japan’s conviction and repeated action last week to hold the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds below 0.25%.

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.0889.

The rise in bond yields globally has put pressure on gold, which pays no return.

Spot gold traded down 0.1% at $1,921.76 per ounce.

Oil prices fell on pressure from the rising dollar and growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand, despite ongoing supply concerns.

U.S. crude was down 0.4% at $101.54 a barrel. Brent crude was off 0.4% at $106.19 per barrel.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks rise with growth names, dollar up on talk of more Moscow sanctions

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq and growth names leading gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar strengthened on talk of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings. Adding to investor caution, the 2-year/10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Asian Stocks#Government Bonds#Bond Markets#Fed#Australian#South Korean#Covid#The U S Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Msci#Asia Pacific#Hang Seng#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields climb to new high

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since early 2019 on Monday, continuing to push higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation. U.S. bond yields were higher across the curve, with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister says her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate South if provoked

North Korea has warned the South that it will annihilate the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons if provoked.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, termed South Korean defence minister Suh Wook’s recent statements about pre-emptive strikes as a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic”.Ms Kim said that though the North didn’t want another war in the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang would retaliate with its nuclear forces if South Korea opts for pre-emptive strikes or other attacks.“In case [South Korea] opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably...
POLITICS
International Business Times

No Peace For Emerging Market Currencies As Mighty U.S. Dollar Reigns: Reuters Poll

Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

S.Korean stocks track Wall Street higher on hawkish Fed comments

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to curb inflation fanned gains on Wall Street, especially in technology stocks, and lifted investor sentiment in Asia. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 20.12 points, or 0.74%, at 2,730.12, as of 0137 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.43% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.81%, while LG Chem rose 1.42% and Naver climbed 1.03%. ** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. ** War nerves surrounding Ukraine weren't getting worse in the past day or two and are offering some temporary relief to investors, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 0.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,213.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,218.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,213.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,213.2. ** The KOSPI dropped 8.31% so far this year, but lost 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 359.14 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 532. ** The won lost 2.1% against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy