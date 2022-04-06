ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

S.Korean stocks retreat on fears of aggressive U.S. tightening

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-year high SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, as the likelihood of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb inflationary pressures dampened investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield surged. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 19.32 points, or 0.70%, at 2,739.88, as of 0147 GMT. The index is set to snap two sessions of gains. ** Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. ** Her comments sounded more hawkish than what the market had previously expected, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.58%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.89%. ** Investors were also waiting to see how a fresh round of Western sanctions on Russia would play out. The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 208.0 billion won ($170.38 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,219.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.59% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,220.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,220.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 points to 105.23. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 10.7 basis points to 2.984%, highest since December 2013, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.1 basis points to 3.161%, after hitting highest since June 2014. ($1 = 1,220.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia Headed for Recession, Closed Economy Despite Rouble Rebound, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#U S Federal Reserve#Kospi#South Korean#The U S Federal Reserve#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Lg Energy Solution#Russian#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Ukraine war: Fears Russian aggression could spill into Poland

With Russia's war in Ukraine raging on its doorstep, Poland is holding its breath. It feels vulnerable on two fronts as the number of refugees coming into the country swells and a military base near its border with Ukraine was attacked. As a first responder in one of Europe's biggest...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister says her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate South if provoked

North Korea has warned the South that it will annihilate the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons if provoked.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, termed South Korean defence minister Suh Wook’s recent statements about pre-emptive strikes as a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic”.Ms Kim said that though the North didn’t want another war in the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang would retaliate with its nuclear forces if South Korea opts for pre-emptive strikes or other attacks.“In case [South Korea] opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably...
POLITICS
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

April 7 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had sustained "significant losses" in Ukraine, which its troops entered on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation". Russia's defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy