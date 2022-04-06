S.Korean stocks retreat on fears of aggressive U.S. tightening

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-year high SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, as the likelihood of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb inflationary pressures dampened investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield surged. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 19.32 points, or 0.70%, at 2,739.88, as of 0147 GMT. The index is set to snap two sessions of gains. ** Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. ** Her comments sounded more hawkish than what the market had previously expected, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.58%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.89%. ** Investors were also waiting to see how a fresh round of Western sanctions on Russia would play out. The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 208.0 billion won ($170.38 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,219.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.59% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,220.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,220.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 points to 105.23. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 10.7 basis points to 2.984%, highest since December 2013, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.1 basis points to 3.161%, after hitting highest since June 2014. ($1 = 1,220.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)