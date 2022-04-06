ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Wyoming Valley West kindergarten registration underway

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

KINGSTON — Kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is underway at Wyoming Valley West School district, and can now be accessed online.

Parents can register a child for kindergarten this fall if he or she is five years old on or before Sept. 1. Children entering first grade must be six years old on or before the same date. There are no exceptions in either case.

To register online, go to the district website at www.wvwsd.org. You can also call the central office at 570-288-6551 and press “0” in the menu to use a district computer to register. Completing registration online will prompt you to make an online appointmentt to finalize the process.

You do not have to complete registration in person, but you are required to upload/submit the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency (current utility bill, Pennsylvania ID, or a lease in your name).

