Central girls soccer beats PDC co-op

The Greenwave track and field team is starting to hit its stride as Fallon enters the second half of its meet schedule. Fallon hosted Senior Day, on Friday at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex before traveling to South Reno the following day for the Galena Invitational. Fallon travels to Reno this afternoon for the North Valleys Relays and will not compete for another two weeks when the Greenwave travels to South Tahoe and Truckee to end the month.

FALLON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO